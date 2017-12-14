a

Little Sunshines Daycare has openings! First Aid/CPR Certified! Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education! Contact Heather at (406)628-2597
Upcoming Events

  • Friday, December 15, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, December 15, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees Meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
  • Saturday, December 16, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
    Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
  • Sunday, December 17, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, December 18, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, December 18, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home School Support Group
    Third Monday, 10 am., LDS Church
