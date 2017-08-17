2445 Boggio Lane, Laurel Friday 8-2pm, Saturday 8-12pm. Lots of kids stuff, kitchen, bath cabinets, doors, and other remodel ite

2445 Boggio Lane, Laurel Friday 8-2pm, Saturday 8-12pm. Lots of kids stuff, kitchen, bath cabinets, doors, and other remodel items.
Moving Sale 1709 Paynes Pl. 1 block off Golf Course Rd.
Friday and Saturday 9-3pm. Sewing machine, small chest freezer, furniture, and lots of household items.
Yard Sale 407 Forrest Ave. Saturday 8-2pm. No Earlies!
Downsizing Four Family Sale 1015 2nd Ave. Saturday 8-? Kids clothes, furniture, lots of treasures. No Earlies!
715 Elm Ave. Saturday 8am - ? Lazyboy recliner, western loveseat and chair, 2x men’s shirts, pants, size M ladies blouses and jackets, household items. All clean and in excellent condition. Low prices!
1700 W. 9th. Saturday 9 to 2pm. Kindergarten teacher retirement 20yrs of teaching aids, education materials, misc. other.
Family Garage Sale 1105 W. Maryland Saturday 8am – 2pm.
306 6th Ave. Saturday 8-4pm. New & used hunting & fishing gear, new gun accessories, decoys, logan lathe, enco mill, tools, fridge, lateral 5-drawer filing cabinet, shed canopies, household goods, furniture, chest freezer
