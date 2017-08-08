• Lions Club

• Lions Club, first & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090

Date: 
Repeats every month on the third Tuesday 18 times .
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 6:30pm

Upcoming Events

  • 08/08/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/08/2017 - 5:30pm
    • Laurel Democratic Club, Dinner 2nd Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., meeting 6:15 p.m., Owl Cafe (No Dec. meeting)
  • 08/09/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/09/2017 - 7:00pm
    • Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • 08/09/2017 - 7:30pm
    Wednesday, August 9 Laurel High School Mandatory Parent/Guardian Meeting, 7 p.m., Laurel High School Auditorium for all fall school sports
